Rosewood is the latest victim of the broadcast ax.

Fox’s procedural drama has been canceled after two seasons.

The series delivered 4.3 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 during its final season, including DVR. Though EW’s Deathwatch predictions expected Rosewood to get cancelled, several other bubble dramas were considered slightly more likely to end — including Scream Queens, Sleepy Hollow and APB, all of which are still awaiting verdicts this week.

Rosewood star Morris Chestnut posted a farewell to the show on Instagram, below, thanking fans and noting that “Rosewood also helped reinforce a newer definition of Family, as a group of people who most care for and support one another. The Rosewood family, itself was an Extremely Special group of people who’ll be friends forever.”