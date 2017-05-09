Orange Is the New Black: The women fight back in powerful season 5 trailer

The official Orange Is the New Black season 5 trailer is here — and it’s very powerful.

Released Tuesday morning, the new trailer for the exceptional drama’s fifth season (which debuts June 9) shows the women uniting to take over the prison in the wake of the riot that broke outafter Poussey’s (Samira Wiley) death at the end of the exceptional fourth season. The women not only want justice for that tragedy but also for the injustices they’ve suffered since the new regime took over last season.

“We’re all angry! You’ve done our girl wrong, Mr. Caputo, and we want justice,” says Taystee emphatically in one of the trailer’s most moving moments. She continues later the trailer, “You see what’s going on here? We get beat for no reason. We’re stuffed four in a bunk like we’re factory chickens. We’re denied basic humanity.”

As we found out in April, season 5 unfolds in real time and covers the three chaotic days that follow after the women gain control of Litchfield prison. The logline promises that the experience will “leave the inmates’ lives forever changed as they are emboldened to fight for redemption, resolution, and the respect they deserve.”

Watch the trailer above.

In addition to the the new trailer, Netflix also released more images from the new season season, which you can see below: