Daily Show alumni tease their ‘epic’ reunion on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Avengers of late-night have reunited.

Stephen Colbert staged an epic Daily Show reunion for Tuesday’s Late Show, welcoming Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Rob Corddry, and Ed Helms to the Ed Sullivan Theater. Ahead of the event episode, the show and Bee teased the “epic” team huddle, where they cheer the reunion with a GIF in one Tweet, while in another their faces replace those of Marvel’s superheroes — the Full Frontal host, though, envisions it another way.

The special episode, which will consist entirely of the reunion, is tied to the upcoming 20th anniversary of Colbert joining the Comedy Central series.

We got the band back together! pic.twitter.com/stqXLlGiUd — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 10, 2017

All five of the former Daily Show correspondents have found success post-Daily Show. Colbert spun his alter-ego off to The Colbert Report, before then taking over The Late Show from David Letterman. Bee and Oliver have launched their own popular weekly late-night series, while Helms starred in The Office and The Hangover trilogy, and Corddry counts Hot Tub Time Machine and Ballers among his credits.

The Late Show airs weeknights on CBS at 11:35 p.m ET.