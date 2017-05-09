Jim Jefferies explains that 'guns don't kill people — virgins do'

Jim Jefferies has a lot of strong opinions. And he now has his own Comedy Central series on which to dispense them.

On June 6 at 10:30 p.m, ET/PT, Comedy Central will debut the weekly late-night series The Jim Jefferies Show, which will allow the Australian comedian to let loose on a variety of topical cultural and political issues, and, who knows, probably on a few individuals as well. (Piers Morgan discovered this firsthand earlier this year on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.)

In the first promo for his show above, Jefferies returns to a familiar topic. Where he has riffed on Americans’ obsession with guns before, here he suggests a new type of gun control: “I think we should get rid of waiting periods to buy guns,” he says. “But… before you buy a gun, you have to prove that you had sexual intercourse with another person. Have you seen these shooter guys? Lonely looking bunch. If you can’t find someone to f— ya, then no gun!” Jefferies adds: “Guns don’t kill people — virgins do!”

Check out the promo for The Jim Jefferies Show, which has received a 10-episode order. Jefferies created and starred in the FX series Legit, and has seven stand-up specials under his belt, including last year’s Freedumb on Netflix.