iZombie boss 'confident' show will return for season 4

It looks like Liv Moore will get to live a bit more on iZombie. While The CW has yet to announce a season 4 renewal on the series, showrunner Rob Thomas let slip some pretty serious hints about it when we checked in with him about Tuesday’s revealing episode (for more on that, come back at 10 p.m. ET).

After dropping the bomb that a certain reveal had been cut from the season 3 finale but the mystery would be solved “pretty early in season 4,” we pressed a bit further and Thomas admitted he feels “confident” about another season.

“I’ll say this: I bought a house in L.A. and I’m moving there hoping there will be a season 4, so no one will be more disappointed than me and my business manager if there is not,” he said. “I am betting a lot that there will be. I feel good. I am confident, and hopefully, that confidence is not misplaced.”

As for the theme of this hypothetical season 4, Thomas offered this: “The season 3 finale is a pretty major reset of the show, so I feel like if I said anything about season 4, I would be giving away the cool stuff that we want to surprise people with in the finale of season 3.”

There’s really only one downside to this news: A fourth season doesn’t bode well for Ravi’s current zombie cure. “If there is ever a cure where things go well, it seems like the show will be over,” Thomas said. “I don’t think we could cure Liv Moore until we’re ready to do our final episode.”

The CW previously announced early renewals of a bunch of its shows, including all those DC superheroes, as well as yesterday’s cancellations of freshman series No Tomorrow and Frequency.

iZombie, starring Rose McIver, Rahul Kohli, and Robert Buckley, airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.