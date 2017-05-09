Spoiler Alert: This post contains plot details from Tuesday’s episode of iZombie, “Some Like It Hot Mess.”

That hot mess of a brain Liv just ate pales in comparison to the mess that’s become of Ravi’s zombie cure.

On tonight’s episode of iZombie, Blaine (David Anders) finally told the truth — that not only did the cure work, but he’s been lying about his memory loss for weeks. Needless to say, Peyton (Aly Michalka) was none too pleased that her reformed baddie wasn’t so reformed after all, but Major (Robert Buckley) was certainly relieved, seeing as he’d just taken the cure himself. But just as Liv (Rose McIver), Ravi (Rahul Kohli), and co. started celebrating and getting ready to gorge on more ice cream, the remaining syringes were stolen.

Before we could knock down Blaine’s door, we checked in with showrunner Rob Thomas, who filled us in on the quality of the cure (hint: if it seems too good to be true, it probably is), what Blaine’s going to be up to with the recipe for blue juice, and how these latest developments will affect our favorite romantic duos.

The cure appears to be working… but is it really? It seems like we’ve rushed to judgment here. I don’t trust it.

It is always right on this show to not trust the cure unless we are winding down for a series finale. If there is ever a cure where things go well, it seems like the show will be over. I don’t think we could cure Liv Moore until we’re ready to do our final episode because I don’t know what iZombie would become.

We have always thought that the interesting thing for any versions of the cure that we have is that they have to have something on the other side of the ledge of it that’s so bad that it’s a real quandary of whether you take it. With the first cure, the idea is it would just buy you a few more months of life, that you could continue to live as zombie and be okay, or you could become human for a few more months and then die. And then the second version of the cure, we thought it was interesting if when you take the cure, it wipes away all of your memories of your friends and loved ones, and who would take it in that case? Somebody who was a murdering bad guy might want to take it, but if you loved your friends and your life, would you agree to take that unless you were absolutely forced into it? So we wanted to make those cures interesting story points and ask big dramatic questions with them.

The thing I would say with any future cures, if Ravi manages to figure out a new way in, is it will likely have a pretty dramatic side effect.

How often are going to see the blue juice and Liv’s enhanced visions going forward?

We’re going to see more blue juice. Blaine is always thinking of business. If he’s not thinking about Peyton, he’s thinking about making money. And he now has his hands on Ravi’s blue juice, and he’s going to have some fun with it.

One thing we wanted to make clear is that for Liv to use a blue juice brain, those brains have to soak for weeks. … On a normal, dead body when it’s just a normal case, she won’t soak it in blue juice for 10 days, two weeks. She’ll just eat the brain and it’ll be normal. However, in special cases, there might be opportunities for a blue juice brain, so we wanted to pull those out on special occasions.

Now that the cure syringes have been stolen, I assume Liv and Ravi are going to try to track them down…

Ravi and Liv are going to try to track down those missing syringes. Donny and Blaine are the obvious suspects that they will investigate in this next episode, but they don’t come up with satisfactory answers, and our plan was to let that mystery remain unresolved for the back half of the season but then to find the answer in the season finale. We ended up running out of time in the season finale, and that reveal got cut. So, what will happen is they’ll find out, I think, pretty early in season 4.

[Editor’s note: The series hasn’t yet been officially renewed by The CW. Read more on its chances here.]

How are Vivian and the folks at Fillmore-Graves going to take the news of a working cure?

[Liv] knows that the zombies at Fillmore-Graves are pretty proud of being zombies and don’t seem like people anxious to go back, so [she and Ravi] aren’t eager to share the news of the zombie cure with Fillmore-Graves.

What’s going to happen to Major and his job situation there now that he’s human again?

That is much of the fun that we’re going to play in these next seven episodes. He has found a home at Fillmore-Graves. These are his people now, he’s fought beside them, and, in the outside world, he is infamous for being the Chaos Killer. He’s going to continue to try to pass as zombie and keep his job out there, but that will eventually come to a head.

Liv and Major got to have some nice moments in these past two episodes, but now that he’s human again, are we back to them being unable to be together?

Exactly that. … Several people get new love interests in the back half of the season, including both Major and Liv.

Are Ravi and Peyton going to be able to fix things now that Blaine’s truth is out?

Since finding out that Blaine and Peyton slept together, Ravi has not behaved well, and it’s going to take some time to repair the damage that he did there, but he is going to try to repair that. In the meantime, we didn’t want Peyton’s whole storyline this season to be the object of men’s affections. She starts picking at a clue there in this episode that is going to unspool into the greater mystery of the season. She gets a case of her own here and becomes pretty dogged in pursuit of that.

iZombie airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.