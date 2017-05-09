Game of Thrones inspires South Korean presidential election video

The South Korean Iron Throne has found its king president.

Moon Jae-in emerged victorious on Tuesday in the nation’s presidential election. But his greatest honor may have come during the Seoul Broadcasting Service’s coverage, when the station featured him and his fellow candidates in an animated Game of Thrones-inspired video.

The station updated viewers on the ongoing vote tally, displaying the counts alongside video of what appear to be Game of Thrones characters with the politicians’ heads spliced on. Jae-in got the Daenerys treatment, complete with a fire-breathing dragon to scorch the competition.

Watch the video above. Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16.