Fresh Off the Boat EP on that Head of the Class cameo and Michael Bolton

Every week, the cast and crew of ABC’s Taiwanese American family comedy, Fresh Off the Boat, is taking EW behind the scenes. For each episode, one member is recapping, sharing thoughts on what went down, and walking us through the ins-and-outs of the show. This week, episode writer (and co-executive producer) Sanjay Shah brings us into the season 3 episode, “This Is Us.”

This week’s episode is titled “This Is Us.” It is the only show that has ever had this title in all of television. In this episode, we follow the Huangs as they explore a concern that often comes up when pursuing the American dream: How much success is enough?

Jessica debates this question as she considers private school for Evan. Evan meets a student from St. Orlando’s, a local private school that has exquisite blazers for their debate club students. After hearing more details about the school, Evan begs Jessica to consider sending him there. Jessica is initially against the idea. She’s sure that Evan can become a “doctor-president” without having to spend any extra money on private school. But after meeting the prep school’s headmaster (Mr. Moore from Head of The Class!), she warms to the idea, only to discover how hard it is to get in.

Meanwhile, Louis grows weary of having to hide Grandma in the closet every time the landlord comes by (she is not on the lease). Louis is tired of renting and wants to be a homeowner. The restaurant is doing well enough for him to make an offer on their house. But he and Jessica are very strict about their “life plans” – charts that they’ve put together to keep the family on track to meet their goals. And right now, the plan is to reinvest in the business, not buy a house. But when Marvin finds out Louis’ home ownership dreams are going unfulfilled, he knows there’s only one solution: Michael Bolton.

