Fox orders Marvel drama The Gifted to series

Fox has given a series order to the non-X-Men — but totally X-Men — action-adventure drama The Gifted, EW has learned.

The Gifted follows a suburban couple, Reed and Caitlin Strucker (Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker), whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

The Gifted hails from writer and executive producer Matt Nix, while X-Men director Bryan Singer helmed the pilot. Singer will also executive produce with Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Winberg, Jeph Loeb, and Jim Chory.

The series also stars Sean Teale (Eclipse/Marcos Diaz), Jamie Chung (Blink/Clarice Fong), Coby Bell (Jace Turner), Emma Dumont (Polaris/Lorna Dane), Blair Redford (Thunderbird/John Proudstar), Natalie Alyn Lind (Lauren Strucker), and Percy Hynes White (Andy Strucker).

Check out a teaser trailer for the new drama:

With The Gifted, Marvel Television expands its live-action series once again. Its other current shows include Daredevil (Netflix), Jessica Jones (Netflix), Luke Cage (Netflix), Iron Fist (Netflix), and Legion (FX), while the streaming service also has the upcoming The Defenders and The Punisher. ABC has Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., with Inhumans coming this fall, Freeform will have Cloak & Dagger and New Warriors in 2018, while Hulu will host Runaways in 2018 as well.

Stay tuned for more renewal and cancellation news ahead of upfronts next week.