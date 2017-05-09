Dance Moms: Rosie O'Donnell wants to play Abby Lee Miller on Broadway

Forget Steve Bannon; Rosie O’Donnell has her eye on a much jazzier role.

On Tuesday, Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was sentenced to one year in federal prison on bankruptcy fraud charges. O’Donnell shared the news on Twitter, noting that she wants to play the reality star.

The comedian wrote, “Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller sentenced to one in year in prison for fraud AND I WANT TO STAR IN THE MUSICAL. #BWAY.”

The charges against Miller stemmed from allegations that she attempted to hide $775,000 of her earnings from Lifetime’s Dance Moms and its spin-off Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition during her Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

AND I WANT TO STAR IN THE MUSICAL https://t.co/lrNkeTmhx6 #BWAY — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 9, 2017

Following Melissa McCarthy’s dynamite debut on Saturday Night Live as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in February, O’Donnell, a long-time Donald Trump adversary, voiced her desire to play Bannon, the president’s chief strategist. (Bannon was portrayed on SNL by a person in a skeleton costume.)