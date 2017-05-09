Dance Moms fans react to Abby Lee Miller's prison sentence

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was sentenced to prison at a court hearing Monday, marking the end of Miller’s bankruptcy fraud case, which had lasted more than a year. Through bankruptcy proceedings, Miller, one of the most recognizable personalities from Dance Moms, was charged with hiding some of her income from the show through secret bank accounts and by smuggling it through customs. On Monday, she was given a prison sentence of a year and a day.

Dance Moms fans and detractors on Twitter reacted to the news as soon as it broke on Tuesday. Though some fans empathized with the star, others relished in her downfall. Check out a sampling of the best tweets below.

I’m sorry but Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced so I do have to take the rest of the day off. Thoughts during this difficult time please — Logan Culwell-Block (@loganculwell) May 9, 2017

I was reading A Year and a Day (book) when I found out that Abby Lee Miller got a year & a day in prison. Coincidence? — Nikki Marie (@musicislife555) May 9, 2017

Good get Abby lee miller off the streets I feel safe to walk down my block again — dough boy (@fratboy44) May 9, 2017

I still can't believe Abby Lee Miller is going to jail… Can't​ wait for her new TV show, Dance Mates: Prison Edition — BIZZLE (@BizzleLovato92) May 9, 2017

Maybe Abby Lee Miller can get together a group of inmates and do a dance recital for the annual Prison Christmas Gala. #DanceMoms — TonyBalbone (@TonyBalbone) May 9, 2017

Since Abby lee Miller is spending a year in jail, can I coach @DanceMoms ???? — tifferz (@Tiffrrs) May 9, 2017

my grandma put (dance mom coach) Abby Lee Miller's sentencing date in her phone calendar — baby suz (@____suzz) May 7, 2017

Abby Lee Miller is going to prison… but Trump is the president… — LuLu (@LuLuStar_) May 9, 2017

abby lee miller is going to prison for bankruptcy… if we're sending bankruptcy filing reality stars to prison… i have an idea — mosh pit mom (@pennylaneirl) May 9, 2017

Abby Lee Miller sentenced to prison for fraud. Deplorables made Donald Trump president. pic.twitter.com/UZOQqZjlTm — Angelia ✊Resist (@TLDRJones) May 9, 2017

Abby Lee Miller is going to prison. I would love to see the reactions from Christi, Cathy and Kelly right now. #DanceMoms — Court (@AnatomyMer93) May 9, 2017