Dance Moms fans react to Abby Lee Miller's prison sentence

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was sentenced to prison at a court hearing Monday, marking the end of Miller’s bankruptcy fraud case, which had lasted more than a year. Through bankruptcy proceedings, Miller, one of the most recognizable personalities from Dance Moms, was charged with hiding some of her income from the show through secret bank accounts and by smuggling it through customs. On Monday, she was given a prison sentence of a year and a day.
Dance Moms fans and detractors on Twitter reacted to the news as soon as it broke on Tuesday. Though some fans empathized with the star, others relished in her downfall. Check out a sampling of the best tweets below.