NuggsForCarter breaks Ellen DeGeneres' Oscars selfie Twitter record

Ellen DeGeneres‘ Twitter record has been broken…by a tweet about Wendy’s chicken nuggets.

The viral hashtag #NuggsForCarter helped 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson surpass 3.43 million retweets on Twitter, giving him the most retweeted tweet ever.

The last RT marker was set when DeGeneres hosted the 2014 Academy Awards and posted an Oscars selfie with Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Kevin Spacey, Julia Roberts, Lupita Nyong’o, and more. Now there’s a new top tweet, and it’s all because one high school student wanted a year’s worth of free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres’ Best Celebrity Spoofs

Wilkerson tweeted on April 5, “Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year’s worth of free chicken nuggets?” He got a response from the fast food chain’s account with 18 million as the marker, and Wilkerson accepted the challenge.

Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets? — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

The teen has not yet reached 18 million retweets, but because of this social media milestone, Wendy’s is giving him “them nuggs” through a gift card. The company also vowed to make a $100,000 donation in Carter’s name to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, as announced in a tweet on Tuesday.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

“[Wilkerson] is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done,” the official account tweeted.

DeGeneres may have seen this coming: In April, Wilkerson appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she tried to strike a deal to prevent him from surpassing the record. Your move, DeGeneres.