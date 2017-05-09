It may not look like the holidays if you glance outside your window — unless you live in, say, Barrow, Alaska — but we are inching (slightly) closer to the Christmas season. And if you’re someone who can’t enough of TV movies involving the season in which people are generally jolly, here’s some news that can be slid under the tree for safe keeping.

As you may know, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will slide a record 32 new original holiday movies down your chimneys this year. EW revealed eight of these sugary films last month, and now we bring you details on the next eight, which will premiere at the other end of 2017 as part of Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries “The Most Wonderful Movies of Christmas.” As eight others were announced earlier this year, that brings us to 24 of the 32, with such stars as Catherine Bell (she’s actually in two films), Eric Close, Taylor Cole (seen above with Damon Runyan), and Becca Tobin.

Here’s the next batch of films headed into production, with official loglines included. Brace yourself and/or your loved ones for stories involving comas, evil stepmothers, train rides, and engagement proposals gone awry in Vermont.

A Gift to Remember (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

“Darcy’s lifelong love of reading has led her to the perfect job, working in a small Manhattan bookstore. A real romantic, Darcy won’t settle for some man simply because of his job title or bank account. No, she insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into Adrian, a sharply dressed gentleman walking his dog. Knocked unconscious, he’s rushed to the hospital where he falls into a coma. Deeply shaken, the guilt-ridden Darcy takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. As she learns more about Aidan – a world-traveler, a devoted man of letters – Darcy realizes he could be the one she has been waiting for. That is, until he comes to and Darcy discovers she has created a fictional world for a very real man. Will she still fall in love?”

The Christmas Cottage (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

“Still only in her mid-twenties, Lacey Quinn has already given up on love. Her heart’s been broken too many times, and now she concentrates on her career as an interior designer in Raleigh, North Carolina. When BFF Ava Callahan asks Lacey to be her maid of honor, she must take on a few responsibilities, including making sure the Callahan family cottage is perfect for the honeymoon. Legend has it that if newlyweds spend their first night there, everlasting love and happiness follow. Lacey isn’t sure she buys into that notion. Still, when she finds herself snowed in there with Charlie, Ava’s brother, Lacey has to reconsider if the little house may hold some romantic magic after all — especially at Christmas.”

The Christmas Train (Hallmark Channel)

“David Baldacci’s No. 1 New York Times bestseller comes to Hallmark Hall of Fame with this story of cynical journalist Tom Langdon, taking a train from D.C. to L.A. for Christmas. He’s not too thrilled with the journey, but Tom is the sort who’s not thrilled by much. Tom’s been briefly married but never had kids. Today his ex-wife wouldn’t accept a collect call from him in the most dire of circumstances. Tom is forty-one and has just lost his mother to a stroke; his father has been dead for several years. Being an only child he is truly alone now, and that has made him introspective. Half his time on earth is gone, and all he has to show for it is a failed marriage, no offspring, an informal alliance with a California voiceover queen, a truckload of newsprint and some awards. By any reasonable measure, it is a miserable excuse for an existence. But Tom’s cross-country journey will soon become an internal odyssey. Strangers remind of him of people’s innate goodness. Before long, Tom rekindles a love, and the magic of Christmas takes hold.”

Christmas for Keeps (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

“Buck Thompson always knew land mattered, and at 25 he bought his first piece of Georgia, his ‘keeper property.’ Over the next six decades, Buck assembled quite a bit of acreage – but now he’s gone, and Luke, the grandson of the man who first loaned him the money, is demanding payment in full. No one in the Thompson family has that kind of cash. Buck’s granddaughter, Avery, who grew up on the family land, will return home from New York City to sort out this mess. A successful lawyer and music manager, Avery launched her business with childhood friend and country superstar Jennifer Nettles. This legal battle is even more complicated than Avery expected; her opposition is a man whose heart she once broke. Just as all seems lost, Jennifer calls in some favors from country music friends. A concert is staged, money is raised and lessons are learned – about how roots run deep and how hearts can be mended.”

