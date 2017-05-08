The Americans cast offers up fake spoilers for the finale

Catch more of on The Americans in the full episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, available now on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the free app on your Smart TV, mobile and web devices.

Matthew Rhys and Margo Martindale might be tight-lipped about what’s to come on The Americans, but they were able to confirm what won’t be happening, during a game called Fake Spoilers on Entertainment Weekly: The Show.

Martindale, who plays spy handler Claudia, announces, “Claudia gets prosecuted for being a spy handler. On the stand, she screams, ‘You want the handler? You can’t handle the handler!'”

“Claudia,” Rhys quipped, “Then recruits a new operative called Chelsea the Handler.”

If you’re concerned about Rhys’ character Philip’s wellbeing, rest assured, he does not die at the hands of bees. Rhys confirmed that the following scenario doesn’t occur, at least not yet: “Philip steps on a beehive, and shouts, ‘Talk about honeytraps!’ He has a good laugh and then gets stung by bees and dies at the hands of a Russian agent called Anna Phylactic.”

For more, check out the video above. The Americans airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.