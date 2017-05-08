Watch a graphic and terrifying new teaser for Stephen King's The Mist

While weather-related incidents are nothing to scoff at, they can be nothing short of terrifying when given a Stephen King twist — and as you can see from the trailer above, The Mist aims to deliver on that promise.

The Spike TV series is an adaptation of King’s short story of the same name, which follows the story of a group of Maine residents trapped in a supermarket, where they’re surrounded by a deadly mist. Of course, seeing as how the trailer (aptly titled “Destruction”) features scenes of characters in a variety of locations, it would seem that the show will be attempting to follow the terrifying fog’s effects in various parts of the town.

This also isn’t the first time this particular short story has been adapted. Frank Darabont, who famously directed two other King-based movies (The Shawshank Redemption and Green Mile), translated the short tale into the 2007 movie adaptation. And as fans of the prolific author may know, this isn’t the only visually-translated version of his works arriving in theaters or on small screens in the coming months. The Dark Tower movie will be out this summer and the It reboot shortly after that. Also coming is another Hulu series, following 11.22.63, mysteriously titled Castle Rock — which sees King collaborate with J.J. Abrams.

The Mist premieres June 22 on Spike.