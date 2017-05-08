Psych holiday movie heading to USA Network

Break out the pineapple, because Shawn and Gus are back on the case!

The entire Psych cast is reuniting for Psych: The Movie, a holiday-themed film that will air on USA Network in December, the network and Universal Cable Productions announced Monday. Series stars James Roday and Dulé Hill will be joined by original cast members Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen, and Kirsten Nelson.

Co-written by creator Steve Franks and star Roday, the two-hour movie will pick three years after the series finale and follow the crime-fighting team as they come together during the holidays after a mystery assailant targets one of their own. “A comedic thrill ride follows, as the wild and unpredictable PSYCH team pursues the bad guys, justice…and food!” promises the press release announcing this exciting news.

What the press release doesn’t explain is how and where the team comes back together. In the series finale, fake psychic detective Shawn Spencer (Roday) and his best friend Gus (Hill) followed Detective Juliet O’Hara (Maggie Lawson) and Chief Vick (Nelson) to San Francisco, leaving his father Henry (Bernsen) and Detective Lassiter (Omundson) in Santa Barbara, California, a.k.a. the murder capital of the United States.

“Psych is a beloved part of our USA family, and what better time to reunite with family than the holidays,” said NBC Universal Cable Entertainment president Chris McCumber in a statement. “Steve and James have taken the unique brand of comedy that the series honed over eight seasons and packed it into a two-hour movie that successfully rekindles one of the greatest bro-mances in television history.”

“Psych has an absolutely phenomenal and constantly refreshing fan base. We couldn’t be more thrilled to gift our Psych-os this holiday season with Psych: The Movie,” said Jeff Wachtel, chief content officer of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and president of Universal Cable Productions. “Steve, James, Dulé and the rest of the gang are all returning for a delightful holiday movie that will not — nay, dare not — disappoint!”

Psych: The Movie will begin production on May 24.