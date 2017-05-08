Preacher: Ruth Negga says season 2 is 'a road trip that goes horribly wrong'

The first season of AMC’s comic book adaptation Preacher could hardly have ended in more dramatic fashion as the inhabitants of Annville, Texas, discovered that God had disappeared from Heaven and then the town itself was destroyed in an unfortunate kinky sex-related cow manure accident (long story). By the time that latter news broke, the show’s three main characters — Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), Tulip (Ruth Negga), and the vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) — were embarking on a quest to find God and then either help Him out or, to quote Jesse, “kick His ass.”

According to Negga, Tulip and Cassidy’s hopes for “a lovely adventure” are soon dashed in the season 2 premiere. “It’s a road trip that goes horribly wrong,” laughs the actress. “Tulip’s expecting a great fun time, like a road trip you take with your friends, and it doesn’t end up quite like that. Tulip’s not that interested in looking for God; I don’t think she really believes in it. But unfortunately, her soul mate is Jesse and that’s what he wants. Tulip and Cassidy don’t really have any other options. He’s a vampire and she’s on the lam her whole life. Their only option is to go on the road with this other miscreant who they expect will show them a good time — but just doesn’t.”

The first season of Preacher — whose executive producers include Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and showrunner Sam Catlin — was shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico. But for season 2, the production moved to New Orleans, an important locale in the original, much-loved comic book by Garth Ennis and the late Steve Dillon. “They’re kind of nowhere, they’re in limbo,” says Negga. “They need a focus, and the focus becomes New Orleans, unfortunately for my character, Tulip, because she has history there. She tries to put the whole notion of going there off-course, but doesn’t succeed, and then we find out why she doesn’t want to go there.”

While Tulip may not want to revisit New Orleans, Negga was more than happy to be shooting in NOLA. “Well, I’ve been there a few times before, so I knew the town quite well,” says the actress, whose other credits include last year’s Loving, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress. “It’s one of those towns that reveals itself immediately; it doesn’t have any kind of secrets, yet it seems to have many, in that kind of strange way. It’s a fun place, but it also has a macabre element and a gothic element, and it’s very proud of all of those things, which I love.”

You can exclusively see a new image of Negga as Tulip, above. Preacher season 2 returns with a two-night event, beginning with the season premiere on Sunday, June 25, 10pm ET, followed by the second episode on Monday, June 26, 9pm ET, in the series’ regular time slot.