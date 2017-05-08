Patton Oswalt to star in NBC comedy series

It’s official: Patton Oswalt is joining NBC’s primetime lineup next season.

The stand-up comic and actor’s high school-set comedy A.P. Bio just received a series order. The project stars Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

The pitch: “When a philosophy scholar who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher, he makes it clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, he decides instead to use the kids to his own benefit.” Oswalt plays the high school’s principal. Also cast: Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Aparna Brielle, Jacob McCarthy, Nick Peine, and guest star Vanessa Bayer. Saturday Night Live writer Mike O’Brien is the showrunner.

See the first photo from the series:

Oswalt is expected to continue his gig narrating ABC’s The Goldbergs (which hasn’t been officially renewed, but it’s expected to get a pick-up later this week).

As for Howerton, he’s hinted he might be leaving FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and the recent 12th season finale certain gave fans the impression he might be on his way out. We’re told “nothing official” has been decided by FX, but it’s tough to imagine if A.P. Bio ends up getting a full season order he’d have time to do both — and that’s assuming NBC would allow him to be on another show.

Executive producers include Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers, Andrew Singer, and Michael Shoemaker.