With one season left to go, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Sarah and the rest of Orphan Black’s clone sisters, and now we’re getting an even closer look at what’s to come.

On Monday, BBC America gifted Clone Club members with an extended trailer previewing the new season, with core members of the Leda clan vowing to fight against their enemies.

The footage harkens back to the show’s beginnings, as Sarah, Alison, Cosima, and Helena (Tatiana Maslany times four, of course) note that even though others have tried to hunt them, control them, and betray them, they could not break the sestras because they all have each other.

“We came to love each other, joined together, and vowed to protect each other,” they say, before Sarah makes a pointed promise: “And now we fight.”

A new plot synopsis released by BBC America teases the intense showdown to come:

“When we last saw Sarah, she’d been badly beaten in an epic physical battle against Rachel, that left her bruised and broken. Her foster mum, Mrs. S (Maria Doyle Kennedy), and daughter Kira (Skyler Wexler) were taken hostage and her sestra Cosima (Maslany) went missing. Now, Cosima and Alison (Maslany), and their allies have been brought to heel. Even more harrowing is that Kira has joined them in surrender. Rachel, sitting at the head of the Neolution table, has carte blanche access to their clone biology, and with Helena (Maslany) pregnant with twins, her biology is the most coveted of all. Sarah in a desperate attempt to regain control, realizes she must change tactics to pursue a long game. She, and those still able to fight, will uncover the missing pieces of the insidious conspiracy – and finally free themselves from the tyranny that has taken over their lives. Despite the great risk, the fight of her life will either set her and her sestras free, or see them meet their end.”

Watch the extended season 5 trailer in the video above, and get ready for more Orphan Black when the new episodes kick off June 10 at 10 p.m. ET.