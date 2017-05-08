Morning Joe hosts joke about missing their awkward SNL parody

Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski’s engagement announcement last week was spicy enough to knock even Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump from this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open. The skit showed Kate McKinnon’s Brzezinski and Alex Moffat’s Scarborough unable to keep their sexual tension repressed even in the middle of on-air interviews. But on Monday morning’s episode of Morning Joe, the hosts jokingly suggested they have not seen the parody.

Scarborough and Brzezinski brought on frequent guest Mark Halperin to discuss the season finale of his Showtime series The Circus. As it happens, Halperin had also been parodied in the SNL skit by Beck Bennett. The real-life Halperin tried to tease out whether the hosts had seen the parody as well.

“Did you guys not see? I was featured on Saturday Night Live in the cold open,” Halperin said.

Scarborough and Brzezinski congratulated him on making the cold open (“That’s amazing!”) while Halperin mused, “You guys didn’t see that?”

However, Scarborough tweeted about the parody on Sunday, giving Bobby Moynihan’s Mike Barnicle impression credit for the show’s ratings.

