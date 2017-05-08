Malin Akerman opens up about joining the fight against poverty

In EW’s new column Act With Me, stars share their personal stories about giving back. This week, Billions actress Malin Akerman, speaks about Opportunity International, which works to empower those in poverty in 24 countries by supporting families in need and creating and sustaining jobs through loans.

WHY I TOOK ACTION

“I was studying to become a child psychologist,” says Akerman. “Then I came to L.A. and everything sort of crumbled a little when I got into acting — until a friend told me I should meet with the organization. It’s all about ending the cycle of poverty by keeping kids in school and making sure they’re taken care of. I just fell in love with their format.”

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

“This is the future,” says the actress. “Opportunity gives loans and savings accounts to women around the world who don’t have that kind of access. They then provide financial training so [women] can start a business, improve their community, and put money back into the family for their kids’ tuition and nutrition. All of that builds a foundation for change and makes a huge difference.”

HOW YOU CAN HELP

“You can donate a small amount and support a family or a woman for a year,” says Akerman, or you can hold a fund-raiser to make a bigger impact. For more information, visit opportunity.org.