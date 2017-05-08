John Oliver blasts House GOP after healthcare vote: 'You f---ed up!'

On Sunday’s Last Week Tonight, John Oliver took a few minutes at the top of the show to slam House Republicans for voting to replace Obamacare with a law some didn’t even read.

After showing Congressman Mark Sanford confessing, “I turned through every page,” Oliver gasped, “You turned through every page? That’s not how you read a bill — that’s how you check a bill for spiders.”

Oliver continued by showing a clip of New York Congressman Chris Collins also admitting to not reading the entire bill, but telling Wolf Blitzer, “We rely on our staff and we rely on our committees, and I am comfortable that I understand this bill in its entirety, Wolf, without pouring through every word.” The only problem with that: When the Buffalo News asked him a question about funding being cut for tens of thousands of his own constituents, he said, “Explain that to me.”

“Okay, I can explain this to you right now: This bill could cause many of your constituents to get thrown into an individual marketplace they cannot afford and when they realize that, they are going to be furious with you,” Oliver said. “Essentially, you f—ed up.”

Oliver went on to point out that the American Health Care Act featured many of the issues of Trump’s initial health care bill, along with one “particularly unpleasant addition”: the rolling back of protections for pre-existing conditions. This will allow insurance companies to jack up premiums for those with such conditions, which include diabetes, asthma, pregnancy, and the aftermath of sexual assault.

“They took a bad thing and managed to make it even worse,” Oliver said. “It’s like watching Mariah Carey’s Glitter and saying, ‘You know what this needs? Jar Jar Binks.'”

Oliver concluded by urging viewers to call their senators.

Last Week Tonight airs Sundays at 11 p.m. on HBO.