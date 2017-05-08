Jimmy Kimmel responds to being called 'an out-of-touch Hollywood elitist creep'

On his first night back from paternity leave, Jimmy Kimmel on Monday thanked his well-wishers while paying special attention to those who disliked what he had to say about the state of health care during his May 2 monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I can’t even count the number of times I’ve been called an out-of-touch Hollywood elitist creep this week,” said Kimmel, who said last week that “no parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child’s life.” Kimmel made the emotional speech after his infant son was born April 21 with congenital heart disease that required surgery.

“When I was a kid, we had to drink powdered milk because we couldn’t afford the liquid variety,” Kimmel continued on Monday. “Our orange juice came frozen out of a can; it would squeeze out. My father, on the rare occasion we took a family trip, would hide our dog in the car and then smuggle it into the motel room to avoid paying a $2 pet fee. So after that, my dream was to become an out-of-touch Hollywood elitist. And I guess it came true. Anyway, I’d like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care. That was insensitive. It was offensive, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

Kimmel did, however, have a few harsh words for the health care plan that just cleared the House of Representatives.

“Here’s what makes me angry. These people who are telling you how much better your health care is going to be? These are the same people who, eight years ago, wanted you to have no health care. They had to be dragged into this. They did everything they could to stop it, and now they’re saying, ‘We’ve got a plan and it’s going to be great!’ You know who this new health care bill will be great for? Me. I won’t have to pay a Medicare surtax, that’s 2.3 percent. I won’t have to pay a 3.8 percent tax on investment income. From a financial standpoint, this is a huge win for elitist creeps like me! Everyone else gets screwed. It’s all so nuts.”

As for his son Billy with wife Molly McNearney, he’s doing “very, very well,” Kimmel said. “He’s eating. He is getting bigger. He is sleeping well. He can read now, which they say is unusual for a child his age.”

Kimmel also lauded the many viewers who contributed to Children’s Hospital of LA after last week’s monologue. “Our plan is to send a card to everyone who made a donation, and there were a lot, so you may get those at Christmas time.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs at 11:30 pm. ET Monday through Friday on ABC.