The Flash boss on how everyone will react to that Savitar reveal

Barry Allen is quite literally the villain of his own story.

As revealed during last week’s episode of The Flash, Savitar is actually a future version of the Scarlet Speedster, a heavily scarred Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) hellbent on killing Iris (Candice Patton) for as-yet-unknown reasons.

Suffice it to say, Team Flash will certainly be shocked by this turn of events during Tuesday’s episode. “What’s interesting about people’s reactions — we certainly wrote it, but just the way the cast performs it — is it’s one thing to have seen that giant metal suit and hear that there is a version of Barry inside of it,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg tells EW. “It’s quite another thing when you actually come face-to-face with what’s inside.”

“Those scenes that are coming up over the next few episodes, as everyone gets a real glimpse of this person, it’s this mixture of both horror and sadness,” Kreisberg continues. “His visage is obviously very upsetting — seeing the scar and the milky white eye, but also seeing the person that you love be so twisted. Barry Allen, who probably has the gentlest soul of all of the characters in the Arrowverse, to just see how far he could fall, he’s both terrifying, but it’s also heartbreaking.”

What is Savitar’s ultimate goal? Savitar has previously said he created himself, so that could mean a number of things — which we touched upon on the most-recent episode of Superhero Insider — ranging from a time remnant to a vestige from Flashpoint. All will be revealed soon, but Team Flash must first run the gamut of emotions in crossing paths with a piece of their future. “Watching Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Carlos Valdes — watching all of their reactions and interactions with Savitar when he’s out of the suit, it feels so fresh and exciting for us,” Kreisberg teases.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.