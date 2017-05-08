Days of Our Lives welcomes back Chandler Massey

The actor who helped Days of Our Lives set a major milestone as Will Horton is re-joining the cast of the NBC sudser.

Chandler Massey — whose character kissed another man in 2012, a first for DOOL — is coming back to Salem to reprise his popular role, EW has learned exclusively. Massey left the soap in 2013 after winning three Daytime Emmys for playing Will Horton.

Massey returned to work in the last month. His first episode will air sometime in September.

“I am so excited to be bringing Will back to Salem!” Massey told EW. “I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have planned. You won’t want to miss it!”

Now, we know what you’re thinking: Will died in 2015, right? Sadly, the DOOL folks aren’t saying how his character will mysteriously surface … for now. So stay tuned.

Massey first joined the sudser in 2010. His character came out of the closet a year later. In 2012, Will kissed a stranger named Neil (Jesse Kristofferson) at a party, marking the first time the NBC show featured a buss between two men. DOOL had teased the possibility the year before with the addition of Freddie Smith (90210) as a young gay man named Sonny.