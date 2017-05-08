CW cancels Frequency, No Tomorrow

The CW is cleaning house ahead of its upfront presentation.

The network has canceled two freshman dramas — Frequency and No Tomorrow.

Both have been axed by the network after low-rated debut seasons.

Frequency averaged 1.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 including DVR, while No Tomorrow had 1 million and a 0.3 in the demo. The writing was on the wall for each show when The CW declined to pick up additional episodes beyond the initial 13-episode orders. (Both were predicted to be doomed in EW’s Deathwatch rundown of bubble shows.)

No decision yet on fellow CW bubble shows, iZombie or The Originals.