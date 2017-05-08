Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars on FitzSimmons Framework fallout

Can Fitz come back from what he did in the Framework?

Now that most members of Team S.H.I.E.L.D. have escaped their Matrix-like prison, the ensuing showdown with Aida (Mallory Jansen) won’t just be physical but heavily emotional as Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) deals with the aftermath of his Framework decisions during Tuesday’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Will Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) be able to bring Fitz back from the brink? EW sat down with Henstridge and De Caestecker to get the scoop:

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Do you think Fitz will be able to come back from what he’s done in the Framework, and in that vein, will Simmons be able to bring him back?

ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE: As in bring him emotionally back?

IAIN DE CAESTECKER: Yeah, it’s definitely something you can’t really come back from, is it?

HENSTRIDGE: There’s things you can’t un-see, as well. I think as much as Simmons wants to be able to forgive him and help him move forward, she’s seen him with another woman. She’s seen him kill someone at point-blank range, which she never thought [he’d do]. It wasn’t not him, it was just a different version of him, and so she has to come to terms with that as Fitz has to come to terms with that, and we don’t know if that’s going to happen or not.

DE CAESTECKER: But Simmons is pretty understanding, you know?

HENSTRIDGE: She’s a good girl.

DE CAESTECKER: She’s a good girl. She’s a good girl.

HENSTRIDGE: Yeah. And you know, she did choose Fitz, so she was going to get some of this situation, you know? It’s never going to be easy.

It was the Life Model Decoy version of Fitz who brought up marriage, but will this be addressed again?

HENSTRIDGE: They’re just trying to get through whether they can even just be together at this point rather than get married. Fitz is potentially going to be in a bit of a tailspin because of what has happened. It doesn’t mean that they’re not going to have challenges on the other side. When they left the Framework, the base got blown up, everything was chaotic, we’re now coming back into that world. So I think marriage for them is very far off.

Now that Fitz is out of the Framework, will that interaction with his father give him a sense of closure?

DE CAESTECKER: Good question. I haven’t thought of that. Maybe. Maybe. In the real world, he didn’t really get to know his dad at all. So I’m sure it will affect him in some respect. I don’t know whether it will clear things up for him and give him closure on it. Maybe it’ll have the opposite effect if anything.

Should we be worried about more death this season?

DE CAESTECKER: Yeah.

HENSTRIDGE: Yeah, for sure.

DE CAESTECKER: You should be very worried.

What can you tease of the ultimate showdown between S.H.I.E.L.D. and Aida in the finale?

HENSTRIDGE: Aida’s given everything to be human, and she’s gone through so much. She’s been treated, in her perspective, terribly. She was treated like a machine, she was locked in a cupboard, she wasn’t asked her opinion on anything, and so she’s traveled so far to get to this point of being human, she’s not going to let that go without a fight. She’s made it so that she’s very well equipped for any sort of battle that’s coming her way. So, for her, there’s everything at stake.

What are Fitz and Simmons, in particular, facing in the finale?

DE CAESTECKER: Each other, literally and metaphorically.

HENSTRIDGE: Right, and they’ve got to find a way to work together. They have so much stuff going on that they have to be able to communicate to try to fix this issue. That’s what they’re struggling with, particularly for Fitz; he needs a good solid month in therapy, but he doesn’t have it. He’s going to come out and all of a sudden have to figure out some incredible way to of how to save the world again. He’s just been through a traumatic event. So, it’s just like one minute at a time at this point.

You’re heading into next week’s finale not knowing if the show’s going to be renewed. Do you feel like the finale gives closure, or are you guys charging head-on into a potential fifth season?

DE CAESTECKER: You can always see more. Even when the show ultimately does end, there’s always still stories to be told, so.

HENSTRIDGE: Yeah, we haven’t had our wedding scene, we’ve not had a birth scene.

Wow, that would be quick!

HENSTRIDGE: Oh, yeah. You know, there’s just a lot that can happen. Maybe that’s what season 5 is, just like the domestic bliss.

DE CAESTECKER: I’d love to see a kid in the show. That’d be great, wouldn’t it?

HENSTRIDGE: Yeah.

DE CAESTECKER: Like you doing all your lab stuff and whipping up kids.

The season finale of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.