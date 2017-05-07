Entertainment Weekly

TV

Teen Wolf final season sneak peek brings new hunters to Beacon Hills

And is Argent one of them?

Is Argent returning to his old ways? That’s the question at the center of a first look at Teen Wolf‘s final 10 episodes.

Teen Wolf stars Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, and Shelley Hennig presented a first look at the back half of season 6 during Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards festival, and in the clip, Scott is seen running through the woods — a scene that’s intercut with memories of the days when Argent was the one chasing him. It’s then revealed that Scott is trying to get a bullet to Argent … especially if he’s the one who shot it. Does that mean Argent is shooting wolves again?

Regardless of whether Argent is good or bad, the clip ends with a number of “hunters” coming into the woods after Scott, Malia, and Lydia, so they definitely have someone to run from. One thing is clear: It seems the show is getting back to its roots before it says goodbye.

Teen Wolf returns for its final season this summer on MTV.