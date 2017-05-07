Teen Wolf final season sneak peek brings new hunters to Beacon Hills

Is Argent returning to his old ways? That’s the question at the center of a first look at Teen Wolf‘s final 10 episodes.

Teen Wolf stars Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, and Shelley Hennig presented a first look at the back half of season 6 during Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards festival, and in the clip, Scott is seen running through the woods — a scene that’s intercut with memories of the days when Argent was the one chasing him. It’s then revealed that Scott is trying to get a bullet to Argent … especially if he’s the one who shot it. Does that mean Argent is shooting wolves again?

Regardless of whether Argent is good or bad, the clip ends with a number of “hunters” coming into the woods after Scott, Malia, and Lydia, so they definitely have someone to run from. One thing is clear: It seems the show is getting back to its roots before it says goodbye.

Teen Wolf returns for its final season this summer on MTV.