SNL: Mechanics love RuPaul's Drag Race, face off in fierce lip synch battle

It might surprise you to know that a certain group of mechanics love RuPaul’s Drag Race — seemingly just as much, if not more, than you do.

When Marcus (host Chris Pine) brings up the show, the group of guys he’s chatting with seems to have some knowledge, but it soon becomes clear they know much more than they initially let on, as they talk about former contestant Trinity Taylor and more.

“Who do we think we’re kidding? Let’s just be honest. We watch RuPaul’s Drag Race and we love it,” a mechanic played by Kenan Thompson finally says. Another played by Bobby Moynihan then brings up the show’s signature lip synch battles.

That’s when things really escalate, as he and Marcus battle to Erika Jayne’s “EXXPEN$IVE.” Their dancing is fierce and the enthusiasm is palpable, but there can only be one winner. Check out the video above to see who Thompson declares can stay.

So, has the casting process for next season just kicked off or what?