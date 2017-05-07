Saturday Night Live parodied Morning Joe — and the previously under wraps, but now public romance of anchors Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who recently got engaged — in this week’s cold open.

Kate McKinnon assumed the part of Brzezinski with Alex Moffat as Scarborough in the bit, which saw the pair discussing the American Health Care Act passing in the House of Representatives, resulting in some fiery political talk and fiery chemistry.

“Oh Mika, that’s enough. You’re being snickety because you know it pushes my buttons,” Scarborough says to Mika about her political opinions, to which Brzezinski responds “Does it…push your buttons?” They take a moment, stare into each others’ eyes, and make everyone feel uncomfortable, including veteran columnist Mike Barnicle (Bobby Moynihan).

There’s more where that came from — the ante is later upped to nose nibbling — as NBC News senior political analyst Mark Halperin (Beck Bennett) and Willie Geist (Mikey Day) are also made to feel awkward.

Beyond the make outs, a publicist named John Miller, who says he’s with President Trump every single day, calls in to discuss the bill — and that caller is clearly Trump (Alec Baldwin) himself. Miller goes on to make some insensitive comments about Cinco de Mayo and talk about how he celebrated the passing of the bill, but when Scarborough clarifies that the bill has to pass through Senate, the response he gets is, “What now?” and a hanging up of the phone soon after that.

At last, the anchors turn to address the elephant in the room: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night,” and so it begins.

For more, check out the clip below.