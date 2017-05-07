SNL: Men are clueless to women's plight in 'Handmaid's Tale' spoof

In a sadly-funny-because-it’s-true parody of Hulu’s popular book-to-TV adaptation The Handmaid’s Tale, Saturday Night Live host Chris Pine and cast member Mikey Day came upon a “girl squad,” as they’re constantly called in the skit, oblivious to the ways of the new Republic where women are stripped of their rights, used purely for reproductive purposes by the ruling class.

“In a not-too-distant future, the world is a dystopia,” the skit begins, mimicking the Margaret Atwood work starring Elisabeth Moss. “Women are enslaved. We have no rights and no freedoms, forced by an oppressive government to bear children under penalty of death.”

As four handmaids — portrayed here by Cecily Strong, Vanessa Bayer, Aidy Bryant, and Sasheer Zamata — quietly discuss the new resistance that’s forming, they stumble upon the men, former friends it seems, who wonder what’s happened to them.

“They took our money, and our jobs. And our kids,” Bryant says.

After a pause, the two men vaguely recall what they’re talking about. “I think I read something about that… but I’ve been super busy with work lately,” Pine says.

The women beg the two to move on lest they be caught talking to men and get punished — “you guys should, like, fight back,” Day says. “Isn’t there a protest or something?” Alex Moffat asks after he enters the scene. “Yeah, several years ago,” Zamata shoots back. “Yeah, I meant to go to that,” he says.

Watch the full skit above to see the fate that awaits the women.