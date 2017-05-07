One Tree Hill cast reunites in cute photo

The One Tree Hill gang’s back together — kind of: Robert Buckley, a.k.a. Clay, posted a photo featuring nine members of the teen show’s cast Sunday. “OTH (partial) family reunion,” he wrote.

Along with Buckley, the photo also includes Sophia Bush (Brooke), Antwon Taylor (Skills), Stephen Colletti (Chase), and Shantel VanSanten (Quinn), among others.

One Tree Hill aired for nine seasons between 2003 and 2012. It followed the lives of a group of friends and family living in North Carolina’s Tree Hill, a town rife with drama, romance, and secrets. Bush, Chad Michael Murray, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and James Lafferty played the five main characters.

After One Tree Hill wrapped, creator Mark Schwahn went on to launch E!’s The Royals, the network’s first scripted show, in 2015.

See Buckley’s photo above.