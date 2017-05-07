Emma Watson and Millie Bobby Brown met at MTV Movie & TV Awards, and it was adorable

Two beloved actresses and one Wolverine make for one great photo.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown cried during her acceptance speech for Best TV Actor in a Series at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. But the 13-year-old actress showcased a different kind of emotion when she geeked out over meeting Emma Watson. The Beauty and the Beast star had also already won on Sunday, taking home the golden popcorn for Best Actor in a Movie, and later in the evening, both the film and TV show won in their respective categories.

Witness to the epic meeting of Eleven and Belle? None other than Hugh Jackman, who has experience with badass children with special abilities, winning Best On-Screen Duo with his Logan costar Dafne Keen.

Brown can now check Watson off her wish list of celebrity encounters, which she revealed earlier in the night on the red carpet includes Adele and Kendall Jenner.

