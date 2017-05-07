Lonnie Chavis from This Is Us stole the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Emma Watson, Hugh Jackman, and Taraji P. Henson were among the A-list stars who graced the stage of the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night, but it was This Is Us actor Lonnie Chavis who stole the show — even from Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Chavis, who plays the younger version of Randall (Sterling K. Brown) on the hit NBC drama, accepted the MTV Movie & TV Award for best tearjerking moment alongside his TV dad, Milo Ventimiglia. “I can’t keep faking that this is not heavy,” Chavis said while holding the golden popcorn trophy.

Chavis and Ventimiglia won the award for the November episode, “The Trip,” which included a scene where Ventimiglia’s Jack does push-ups with Chavis’ Randall on his back. The scene was “inspired by Jason Wilson and his inspirational teaching at The Cave of Adullam Transformational Training Academy in Detroit, Michigan,” the This Is Us YouTube page explained. “The producers and writers of This Is Us found Mr. Wilson’s work with his students incredibly moving.”

Watch the scene below:

This Is Us season 2 will air on NBC this fall.