Colin Farrell talks 10 years of sobriety with Ellen DeGeneres

Colin Farrell has a lot to celebrate: The actor has been sober for 10 years, he shares on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Congratulations — you look fantastic,” DeGeneres said as the audience applauded Farrell, who turns 41 on May 31.

“I love getting older,” said Farrell. “Except getting hair in strange places and losing hair in not-so-strange places a bit. It’s kind of an aversion that’s unfavorable. I robbed that from Billy Crytal in City Slickers, for anybody that cares.”

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres’ Best Celebrity Spoofs

Farrell — who is promoting his new film, the Sofia Coppola-directed remake of Clint Eastwood’s The Beguiled — also played DeGeneres’ Celebrity Confession game, recounting his preparation for his first sex scene. “I had what you could refer to as ‘retro bush,'” he joked.

Farrell sought out the hair and makeup team for help, asking for a beard trimmer. “I don’t know if they ever used the beard trimmer after,” he said. “I went into my trailer, I got a bin, and I put it there.”

Let’s just say Farrell ended by saying, “I looked down and I had a little landing strip — a lovely, lovely little landing strip.”

The confession resulted in Shutterfly donating $10,000 to Farrell’s son’s school, The CHIME Institute, which he described as “an amazing, fully inclusive school.”

The Beguiled will be out June 23.