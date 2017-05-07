The Arrangement finale: Showrunner teases Megan's 'exploration of self'

Over the course of The Arrangement‘s first season, what started as a contract developed into a relationship. When Megan Morrison quite literally signed on the dotted line in order to date movie star Kyle West, she had no idea that their story would end up being more about love than anything else … at least in the beginning.

But as the season now heads into its season finale, the love story takes a bit of a backseat. Not only did Megan recently reveal that she killed her step-brother after he sexually assaulted her when they were young, but the penultimate episode ended with Megan being kidnapped by the Institute of the Higher Mind.

“For me, selling people on the relationship was crucial. If you didn’t really buy in and get emotionally attached to those two, then everything that happens to them has less impact,” showrunner Jonathan Abrahams tells EW. “It was intentional to start meshing everything more toward the end of the season. It was always part of my plan to kind of slow burn Terence and the Institute as the big bad. A lot of [the show] is exploration of relationships and intimacy and you really have to give that weight. There’s plenty of time for Terence to be evil. We got to it, hopefully, at exactly the right time.”

Specifically, the finale will find Megan having to face not only the institute, but herself. “I would describe the finale as an exploration of self under extreme circumstances,” Abrahams says. “Most of the time, when it comes to relationships, we put the cart before the horse. We focus on this other person — what they have and what they don’t have — and then you realize, ‘I haven’t done any of this work on myself.’ In a broadly thematic way, it seems very appropriate — after this period of time being with somebody, suddenly you’re examining your own stuff. In this case, Megan isn’t necessarily doing it by choice, but it seems like an appropriate pit stop along the way.”

A pit stop along the way to what is the question.

The Arrangement finale airs Sunday, May 7 at 10 p.m. ET on E!