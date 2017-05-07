American Gods: Ricky Whittle, Cloris Leachman break down 'The Secret of Spoons'

Let the recruiting begin!

This week on American Gods: Inside the Episode, EW’s Marc Snetiker and the show’s very own Orlando Jones sit down with stars Ricky Whittle and Cloris Leachman to chat about episode two. Titled “The Secret of Spoons,” the hour finds Shadow (Whittle) and Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) traveling to Chicago to recruit more gods. There, they meet old Slavic god Czernobog (Peter Stormare) and Zorya Vechernyaya (Leachman), the eldest of three sisters who guard the constellations.

“It was a lot of fun because we had Peter Stormare, who comes in larger than life, and Martha Kelly, who plays your sister,” says Whittle about working with Leachman, Stormare, Kelly, and Erika Kaar, who plays the third sister. “[Leachman] was just larger than life. She’s this god who’s just telling Shadow what life is. She’s almost toying with him because she knows more than she’s letting on.”

To find out more about the episode — including Jones’ take on the blistering speech about being black in America that with which he opens the episode — watch the video above.

American Gods airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on STARZ.