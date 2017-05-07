13 Reasons Why renewed for season 2

13 Reasons Why has already become the most tweeted-about show in 2017, and those 140-character messages aren’t going to slow down anytime soon… especially since Netflix has just announced the season 2 renewal of the buzzy teen drama.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 7, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Based on the book by Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why tells the story of Hannah Baker, a high school junior who dies by suicide and leaves behind 13 tapes explaining her decision. With each tape dedicated to an individual, the show has an ensemble cast, featuring Katherine Langford as Hannah and Dylan Minnette, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, and Kate Walsh, among others. The renewal comes as no surprise considering the show’s success, as well as the many cliffhangers left to resolve at the conclusion of the season 1 finale.

“I think that there’s potential to know more about these characters and I think that there are good stories to be told,” Minnette, who plays lead character Clay, told EW before the renewal announcement.

The majority of the show’s stars, including Langford and Minnette, are expected to appear at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night, where they will present an award. While they’re not up for anything — the nominations were announced just days after 13 Reasons Why debuted on Netflix — something tells us the cast will be in quite the celebratory mood.