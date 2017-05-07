Fresh off their season 2 renewal, the kids from 13 Reasons Why presented Show of the Year together at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Katherine Langford, Dylan Minnette, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Ross Butler, Miles Heizer, Brandon Flynn, Tommy Dorfman, Devin Druid, Justin Prentice, Brandon Larracuente, Michele Selene Ang, Steven Silver, and Ajiona Alexus all appeared on stage, mere hours after the hit show was renewed by Netflix for a second season.

In a bit of synergy that will make the streaming service extremely happy, the 13 Reasons Why cast bestowed Show of the Year on fellow teen-centric Netflix series Stranger Things. (This is the first time MTV honored television shows at what had been its annual movie awards ceremony.)

Based on the book by Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why became the year’s most-tweeted-about show after its debut in March. The series focuses on Hannah Baker (Langford), who dies by suicide and leaves behind 13 cassette tapes to those who affected her life in the lead-up to her death.