Trump's reelection team says ABC, NBC, CBS blocked 'Fake News' ad

It looks like more networks are joining CNN in refusing to air President Donald Trump’s “Fake News” ad. A statement on Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign website claims “the mainstream TV networks have blocked the ad from running, including CNN, ABC, CBS, and NBC.”

The TV spot, approved by Trump and celebrating his first 100 days in The White House, includes a graphic that promotes the idea media is “fake news.” Trump’s campaign statement called the act of blocking it “a chilling precedent against free speech rights.”

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law and consultant on his 2020 reelection campaign, said, “Apparently, the mainstream media are champions of the First Amendment only when it serves their own political views. Faced with an ad that doesn’t fit their biased narrative, CNN, ABC, CBS, and NBC have now all chosen to block our ad. This is an unprecedented act of censorship in America that should concern every freedom-loving citizen.”

CNN was the first network to refuse to air the “First 100 Days” ad. “CNN requested that the advertiser remove the false graphic that says the mainstream media is ‘fake news,'” the network responded in a statement on Tuesday. “The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false. Per our policy, it will be accepted only if the graphic is deleted. Those are the facts.”

In response to the Donald J. Trump for President campaign’s accusations of ad censorship: pic.twitter.com/0Rbanpf0dn — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 2, 2017

An ABC spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, “We rejected the ad because it did not meet our guidelines. We have previously accepted Trump ads and are open to doing so in the future.”

Similarly, an NBC rep said in a statement, “Consistent with our policies, we have agreed to accept the ad if the inaccurate graphic – which refers to journalists as ‘fake news’ – is corrected.”

A source confirmed CBS did not take the ad for its network as well.

Watch the ad below.

“Fake News” became a chant for Trump during his 2016 election campaign, and his relationship with mainstream media outlets has become more enflamed as he entered the White House.

As CNN anchor Jake Tapper laid out during a panel at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, this year, “I call ‘fake news’ three recent things: When Trump said nobody in his campaign spoke to Russia, and they did; when Michael Flynn said he didn’t have contact with the Russians, and he did, and now our attorney general said he didn’t speak to the Russians. … The White House wants to delegitimize any checks and balances.”