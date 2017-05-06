Late night report: Trump joked about more than his predecessors

Donald Trump has been so good for late night TV, he helped to set a record: A report from the Center for Media and Public Affairs at George Mason University reveals that the current president has been the butt of 1,060 jokes in his first 100 days — more than what was aimed at his predecessors.

The report states that Trump has been targeted by more yuks in his first months on the job than Barack Obama in 2009 (936 jokes), George W. Bush in 2001 (546 jokes), and Bill Clinton in 1993 (440 jokes). Not surprisingly, Stephen Colbert has poked the most fun at Trump with 337, followed by Trevor Noah with 315, Jimmy Fallon (231) and Jimmy Kimmel (177).

The study reviewed more than 2,000 political jokes from the opening monologues on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah from Jan. 20 through April 29, 2017.

Trump may also hit another milestone, at least according to the CMPA: he could become the most-joked about president ever. The previous record was set by Bill Clinton in 1998 (1,717 gags) when he dominated the news cycle over the Monica Lewinsky scandal. (The CMPA has been counting the barbs since 1992.)

“Donald Trump is head and shoulders above the competition as the politician late night comedians most love to hate,” said the CMPA’s Dr. Robert Lichter in a statement.

At least one of those jokes put Colbert in hot water: the Federal Communications Commission is investigating Stephen Colbert’s controversial joke about Trump after receiving complaints. The joke that was told in the 11:30 p.m. hour — “The only thing your mouth is good at is being Vladimir Putin’s c— holster” — was bleeped by the network and Colbert’s mouth was blurred.