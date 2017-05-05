This Is Us inspires tearjerking wedding photo shoot

One of the most emotional moments from This Is Us has been brought to life. Photographer Karen Rainier, a fan of the NBC show that kept fans weeping with joy and sorrow throughout season 1, used Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) wedding as inspiration for a special, equally tearjerking wedding photo shoot.

The boho-style setting recreated the couple’s courthouse hitching, complete with a Terrible Towel, as well as the apartment decorated with lights where they renewed their vows. Every detail, including the muffin cupcake and Rebecca’s floral crown, was addressed with the help from vendors.

“I am a bit of a TV junkie and I have been obsessed with the show This Is Us since the first episode premiered,” Rainier wrote in a blog post. “Sometimes it is good to stretch your creative wings, and I had been trying to come up with a completely unique wedding inspiration shoot that hadn’t been done yet. It seems like a lot of the wedding blogs have been publishing the same styles over and over again, so instead of drawing inspiration from colors or popular wedding trends, I decided to look outside my industry for inspiration. When I saw the episode of This Is Us where Jack & Rebecca get married, it hit me right then and there that I had to do it.”

As a reminder, here’s a pic from Rebecca and Jack’s wedding on This Is Us:

Rainier’s shoot was showered with This Is Us references, including a reprint of the couples’ wedding vows and the RSVP card, which features something Jack told Rebecca during their children’s birth: “Believe me when I say only good things are going to happen today.”

Peter and Emily are the couple who agreed to model for the shoot. “In order for this shoot to be impactful and truly reference the show in the way I wanted, I needed a real life Jack & Rebecca lookalike couple,” Rainier wrote. “I started to think maybe I should move on to a different idea because the chances of finding a couple that resembled them would be impossible. But I casually sent some messages to some friends to see if they knew anyone.”

As it happened, Peter and Emily had just moved out of their apartment at the time, so they used the vacant space to decorate in the style of the This Is Us anniversary episode. “It seemed like the shoot was meant to be,” Rainier added.

See more photos from the shoot on KarenRainierBlog.com.