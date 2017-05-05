Shondaland Revealed: Marika Dominczyk, Scott Foley break down this week's TGIT

Every other week, executive producer Betsy Beers goes behind the scenes of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and The Catch in her podcast, Shondaland Revealed — and EW will have an exclusive first listen of the latest episode.

This week, Beers catches up with both Grey’s Anatomy star Marika Dominczyk and Scandal‘s Scott Foley, who are married in real life and share the story of how they met and fell in love almost 15 years ago. The duo also break down this week’s TGIT shows.

Listen below, and subscribe on iTunes here.