Problematic host Moshe Kasher has hilarious solutions

Moshe Kasher, the self-proclaimed “most Jewishly-named man” in America, stopped by EW: The Show to discuss Problematic, his new talk show on Comedy Central where the comic solves the problems of the world.

To give us a taste, EW had fans write in some real-world problems to see the rather unique ways Kasher would tackle them. Case in point: One woman, Jan, writes in with a conundrum involving holiday plans with her husband. They alternate whose parents they visit each year, and while this year it’s time for them to visit her hubby’s folks, Jan’s father is having health problems and she would much rather go visit him. Kasher’s solution? “Go to your husband’s family, eradicate them using poison, then, move on to Minnesota, and tell dad how much you love him.”

Well, that definitely would solve the problem, right? Watch the above clip for more problems and solutions, which include blackmail as well as Taco Tuesdays, and make sure to tune in to Problematic on Comedy Central on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.