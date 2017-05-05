Marvel's Inhumans teaser debuts: Betrayal brews in the Royal Family

We’re months out from the premiere of Marvel’s Inhumans in IMAX theaters, but the seeds of betrayal have already been planted. After EW revealed the first look at Black Bolt and the Royal Family in the ABC comic book series, the first teaser trailer has arrived — and it trickles with treachery.

“Are we supposed to follow our king and remain as silent as he is?” asks the voice of Maximus, played by Game of Thrones baddie Iwan Rheon. He’s talking about his brother, Black Bolt (Anson Mount), the king of the Inhumans who doesn’t speak for fear of unleashing the devastating sonic power of his superhuman vocal chords.

“You’re talking about betraying your brother. You’re talking about treason,” says someone who sounds like Serinda Swan’s Medusa.

As the teaser concludes with the show’s logo, Maximus declares, “I’m talking about his freedom, freedom for all Inhumans.”

Though brief, this dialogue refers to strife between the two brothers, whose battle for the Inhumans throne has been well documented in the comics. The race of beings with abilities was first introduced on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but the show promises to stand on its own as a family drama that trades scenes between Earth and the technologically advanced Inhumans city of Attilan.

“Basically we’re telling a story about a family at a very critical juncture in their lives,” showrunner Scott Buck (Iron Fist) told EW. “When we meet up with them, we’re going to find that pretty much everything they’ve ever known is at risk.”

“We were so thrilled to get [Rheon] because he’s such a super talented actor,” he added of Maximus. “Obviously we knew him well through Game of Thrones, but he can do a lot more than that. We didn’t want to create just a simple villain who’s evil for the sake of being evil. He’s a very real, three-dimensional character.”

Marvel will premiere the first two episodes of Inhumans in IMAX theaters beginning Sep. 1 before a fall series debut on ABC. Watch the first teaser above and read EW’s full interview with Buck.