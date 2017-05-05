Mark Hamill surprised Star Wars superfan Adam Scott -- and the reaction is priceless

Adam Scott at least has one thing in common with his Parks and Recreation character, Ben Wyatt: They’re both really into Star Wars. The actor geeked out on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday (a.k.a. Star Wars Day) when guest host Kristen Bell surprised him with an appearance by Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, making up for a decades-old birthday snub.

“I believe it was my second birthday party, and I believe it was Empire Strikes Back coming out,” Scott, 44, recalled. “I mean, I remember everything about that whole season around when Empire Strikes Back came out, and so I wrote [Hamill] a letter inviting him to my birthday party.”

Obviously, Hamill didn’t come… but he showed up this time to Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Star Wars theme trumpeted his arrival as he emerged from backstage, brandishing a lightsaber.

“No f—ing way!” Scott shouted before hugging his childhood idol.

“I’m sorry I missed your birthday,” Hamill said. “I checked my diary and that week I had two other birthdays, a bar mitzvah, and a supermarket opening.”

“This is, this really is one of, one of the best moments of my life,” said Scott, seeming just as excited as Ben when Leslie Knope recreated the Iron Throne.

Watch the surprise in the clip above.