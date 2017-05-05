Amazon Prime is welcoming a new batch of titles this month, including Amazon Studio’s own Academy Award-winning tearjerker Manchester by the Sea — and if you happen to live in Manchester, Mass., you are already enjoying a free one-year Prime membership, which the streaming service gifted to the entire town to mark the occasion. (Seems only fair compensation after setting such a bleak, beautiful and heartbreaking story there.)
Other notable new entries on Prime Video‘s May slate include I Love Dick, Jill Soloway’s latest TV venture starring Kathryn Hahn as a woman besotted with a captivating professor named Dick (Kevin Bacon).
If more classic fare is your preference, there’s the ’80s John Candy/Steve Martin caper Planes, Trains and Automobiles, or the Bond film From Russia with Love. Taking it back even further, Prime is also welcoming Warner Brothers classics The Wizard of Oz and Gone with the Wind this month.
See the complete list of new additions below.
Available May 1
Movie
A Christmas Story
A View to a Kill (1985)
Amhi Jaato Amucha Gava
Anolkhi
Arrowhead (1952)
Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labor Of Love)
Bad Influence (1990)
Bait Shop (2008)
Bala Gau Kashi Angaai
Cabin Fever (2003)
Cabin Fever 2 (2009)
Catacombs (2007)
Cecil B. Demented (2000)
Chuck & Buck (2000)
Daagdi Chaawl
Dark Blue (2003)
Devta
Dr. No (1963)
Fatal Instinct (1993)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Goldeneye (1995)
Gone with the Wind
Jyotibacha Nawas
Law of The Lawless (1964)
License to Kill (1989)
Life is Beautiful
Maximum Security (1990)
Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear (1988)
Moonraker (1979)
Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2
Naked Gun 2 &1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)
Naked Gun from the Files of Police Squad (1988)
Nick of Time (1995)
No Way Out (1987)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
Pride
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)
School Ties (1992)
Siddharth
Small Soldiers (1998)
Star Kid (1998)
Sucker Punch (2008)
Teenkahon
The Bad News Bears (1976)
The Doors (1991)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Winter’s Bone (2010)
The Wizard of Oz
Available May 2
TV
Vikings, Season 4B
Movies
Rings – Available for rental on Amazon Video
Available May 3
Movies
Denial
Available May 4
Movies
Youth in Oregon
A Fistful of Dollars (1967)
Available May 5
Movies
Manchester by the Sea
Available May 6
Movies
The Ardennes
Available May 7
Movies
Jackie Brown
Available May 9
Movies
Fifty Shades Darker – Available for rental on Amazon Video
Available May 12
TV
I Love Dick
Movies
A Hologram for the King (2016)
Available May 16
Movies
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – Available for rental on Amazon Video
The Space Between Us – Available for rental on Amazon Video
XXX: Return of Xander Cage – Available for rental on Amazon Video
Available May 19
Movies
Me Before You (2016)
Available May 20
TV
12 Monkeys, Season 3 – Available on Amazon Video
Movies
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)
Available May 21
TV
Boardwalk Empire, Season 5
Movies
Moonlight
Paradise Lost 2: Revelations
Available May 23
Movies
Collide – Available for rental on Amazon Video
The Great Wall – Available for rental on Amazon Video
T2: Trainspotting – Available for rental on Amazon Video
Available May 24
Movies
Seasons
Tomake Chai
Available May 26
TV
Dino Dana
Available May 27
TV
Poldark, Season 2
Available May 28
Movies
The Duel (2016)
Available May 31
Animal Kingdom, Season 2 – Available on Amazon Video