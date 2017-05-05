Amazon Prime is welcoming a new batch of titles this month, including Amazon Studio’s own Academy Award-winning tearjerker Manchester by the Sea — and if you happen to live in Manchester, Mass., you are already enjoying a free one-year Prime membership, which the streaming service gifted to the entire town to mark the occasion. (Seems only fair compensation after setting such a bleak, beautiful and heartbreaking story there.)

Other notable new entries on Prime Video‘s May slate include I Love Dick, Jill Soloway’s latest TV venture starring Kathryn Hahn as a woman besotted with a captivating professor named Dick (Kevin Bacon).

If more classic fare is your preference, there’s the ’80s John Candy/Steve Martin caper Planes, Trains and Automobiles, or the Bond film From Russia with Love. Taking it back even further, Prime is also welcoming Warner Brothers classics The Wizard of Oz and Gone with the Wind this month.

See the complete list of new additions below.

Available May 1

TV

WellieWishers

Movie

A Christmas Story

A View to a Kill (1985)

Amhi Jaato Amucha Gava

Anolkhi

Arrowhead (1952)

Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labor Of Love)

Bad Influence (1990)

Bait Shop (2008)

Bala Gau Kashi Angaai

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2 (2009)

Catacombs (2007)

Cecil B. Demented (2000)

Chuck & Buck (2000)

Daagdi Chaawl

Dark Blue (2003)

Devta

Dr. No (1963)

Fatal Instinct (1993)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Gone with the Wind

Jyotibacha Nawas

Law of The Lawless (1964)

License to Kill (1989)

Life is Beautiful

Maximum Security (1990)

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear (1988)

Moonraker (1979)

Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2

Naked Gun 2 &1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Naked Gun from the Files of Police Squad (1988)

Nick of Time (1995)

No Way Out (1987)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Pride

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

School Ties (1992)

Siddharth

Small Soldiers (1998)

Star Kid (1998)

Sucker Punch (2008)

Teenkahon

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Doors (1991)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Winter’s Bone (2010)

The Wizard of Oz

Available May 2

TV

Vikings, Season 4B

Movies

Rings – Available for rental on Amazon Video

Available May 3

Movies

Denial

Available May 4

Movies

Youth in Oregon

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

Available May 5

Movies

Manchester by the Sea

Available May 6

Movies

The Ardennes

Available May 7

Movies

Jackie Brown

Available May 9

Movies

Fifty Shades Darker – Available for rental on Amazon Video

Available May 12

TV

I Love Dick

Movies

A Hologram for the King (2016)

Available May 16

Movies

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – Available for rental on Amazon Video

The Space Between Us – Available for rental on Amazon Video

XXX: Return of Xander Cage – Available for rental on Amazon Video

Available May 19

Movies

Me Before You (2016)

Available May 20

TV

12 Monkeys, Season 3 – Available on Amazon Video

Movies

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Available May 21

TV

Boardwalk Empire, Season 5

Movies

Moonlight

Paradise Lost 2: Revelations

Available May 23

Movies

Collide – Available for rental on Amazon Video

The Great Wall – Available for rental on Amazon Video

T2: Trainspotting – Available for rental on Amazon Video

Available May 24

Movies

Seasons

Tomake Chai

Available May 26

TV

Dino Dana

Available May 27

TV

Poldark, Season 2

Available May 28

Movies

The Duel (2016)

Available May 31

Animal Kingdom, Season 2 – Available on Amazon Video