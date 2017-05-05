Kristen Bell makes Frozen promposal a reality on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kristen Bell used her powers as the latest guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live to make a Frozen-themed promposal become a reality on Thursday night.

Bell tricked an audience member, Sarah, into dressing up as Bell’s Frozen character, Anna, and going out on the streets of L.A. to find a Kristoff mascot. Little did Sarah know, her high school classmate Michael was hiding within the Kristoff outfit. As Bell explained to the audience, “Sarah and Michael have never been on a date before. Sarah has no idea Michael is asking her to prom. This could go terribly wrong, but you’ve got to admit it would make great TV, right?”

When the teens arrived back on the late-night show stage, Michael unmasked. “Sarah, there’s something I wanted to ask you, but I didn’t know the words, so Kristen Bell is gonna help me,” he said.

That’s when the actress broke into song, using the melody of “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” to make his promposal happen in front of everyone watching at home.

“Do you want to be his prom date and go with Michael to the prom?” she sang. “Michael wants so much for you to go because if you say no he’ll have to take his mom. He knows you’re just school buddies, but what the f—, he thinks that you’re really cute. He’s asking you to be his prom date in front of millions of people.”

“If you say no, this will be awkward,” Bell continued. But, thankfully, Sarah said yes.

Watch the romantic ruse in the clip above.