Fargo: Carrie Coon teases callbacks to previous seasons

Fargo may be an anthology series, but that doesn’t mean the seasons don’t connect in some way, shape, or form. Which is exactly what season 3 star Carrie Coon teased when she stopped by Entertainment Weekly: The Show.

The actress, who’s currently also starring on the third season of both HBO’s The Leftovers, confirmed that, just like the first and second seasons of the FX series, season 3 ties back to its predecessors.

“There’s a really lovely big callback to previous seasons that I think fans of the show are really gonna like,” she said, adding, “I was so excited about it and that’s why I don’t wanna tell you, because it’s really a great… part of the plot.”

Coon also joked that if she said anything more, showrunner Noah Hawley “would murder me in my bed.”

Fargo airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX. The Leftovers airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.