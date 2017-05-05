No, Dr. Bull: Eliza Dushku is not the hired help.

In this exclusive clip from next Tuesday’s episode of Bull, the title character played by Michael Weatherly makes quite a first impression with top criminal attorney J.P. Nunnelly (Dushku).

Or maybe it’s just an act?

Dushku of Dollhouse and Buffy the Vampire Slayer fame is joining the CBS drama for a three-episode arc as an attorney who defends Benny (Freddy Rodriguez) over misconduct in a case related to his former career at the district attorney’s office. She’ll make her debut on May 9.

Bull airs Tuesdays on CBS.